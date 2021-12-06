Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 12, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT K N S ENTERPRISE 41 BERRY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 MCCULLOUGH, KUANTIS & MONTGOMERY, ROBERT N 41 BERRY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - & 210 LATIMORE AVENUE, BUFORD GA 30518 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE DESIGNED COMPUTING 51 SOUTH AVENUE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo