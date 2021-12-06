Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 10-11-12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded November 10, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT LESTER, KATIE 24 FRANCINE DR, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Attorney: RUBIN ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $6,146.05 MARTINEZ, ELSA 327 DURNAN, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: CITIBANK NA Attorney: RUBIN ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $7,282.25 MCCLOUD, ALEXIX 16 LONG PARK LN, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Attorney: RUBIN ...

