Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 24, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 24, 2021               161 NOT PROVIDED HENRY, ADRIANA Property Address: Lender: 1ST PRIORITY MORTGAGE INC Amount: $30,000.00 OUYANG, MINHUA Property Address: 5 BUTTONBUSH LANE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $119,000.00 14420 BOWEN, ALLAN R & BOWEN, DEBORAH A Property Address: 11 DEER TRACK LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $150,000.00 CORVELLI, MICHAEL J Property ...

