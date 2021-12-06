Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 12, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ABRAMS, MEGAN Appoints: ABRAMS, JEFFREY JCARRIER, JOSEPH ANTHONY Appoints: CARRIER, JOANNI A MCQUILKIN, GAIL L Appoints: MCQUILKIN, MARY JEAN ROGERS, EVELYN M Appoints: PROVO, KELLIE L STATHOPOULOS, JOANNA Appoints: CHRISTOU, DEMETRA US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC

