Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 15, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 15, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE NAKED CARROT 64 CARLTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 MONROE KATHAROUDIS, DANI VALVANO S DOING BUSINESS AS FILED TADDONIO, JOSEPH 584 HARVEST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - BURRWELL, MARK A 221 LEXINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - TRIPP, RODREGUS 84 CLEVELAND STREET APT 1, ROCHESTER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo