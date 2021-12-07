Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 15, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 15, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALLEN, JEANNE M Appoints: ALLEN, MICHAEL BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION LONGER, GLEN L SR Appoints: IRWIN, KELLY G

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo