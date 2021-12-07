Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Western District Case Notes

Western District Case Notes

By: Special to The Daily Record KEVIN M. HOGAN and SEAN C. MCPHEE December 7, 2021 0

This article originally appeared in The Bulletin, the official publication of the Bar Association of Erie County. It is reprinted here with permission. Temporary Restraining Orders In Lake Region Medical, Inc. v. Pike, 21-cv-00844-LJV-LGF (Aug. 20, 2021) — an action for breach of contract, unfair competition, and tortious interference with contract — plaintiff sought a temporary restraining ...

