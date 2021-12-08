Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 15-16, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 15-16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded November 15, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CASE, JONATHON E 142 WEST AVENUE, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $6,743.08 ELLIOTT, AMANDA S 16 MARJORIE LANE, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: HARRIS BEACH PLLC Amount: $29,896.98 HALL, AUTUMN Q 17 STENWICK DRIVE APARTMENT H, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Favor: ...

