Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Nov. 16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November 16, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN FONTAINE, JERRY S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $31,140.41 MAROON GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,029.75 ROSICA, WILLIAM Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $39,240.98 LIEN RELEASE ANDERSON, FRANK E Favor: IRS/USA 43 CORRAL DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526 KING, CHRISTOPHER J Favor: USA/IRS

