Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 16, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CRICHTON, NANCY Appoints: CRICHTON, KEVIN FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION Appoints: BRYANT, OLAYLA FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC IMC MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC SODEMAN, JOHN E Appoints: SULLIVAN, STEPHANIE A SODEMAN, SANDRA W Appoints: SULLIVAN, STEPHANIE A U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: CALIBER HOME LOANS INC

