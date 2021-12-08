Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Survey response: Opinion 21-89

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Survey response Social services agency – Moratorium on evictions Opinion 21-89 Background: The inquiring judge asks if it is ethically permissible to respond to a survey from a county department of social services concerning the impact of lifting a moratorium on evictions. The agency plans to use the survey responses to ...

