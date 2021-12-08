Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Entrapment defense: United States v. Cabrera

Second Circuit – Entrapment defense: United States v. Cabrera

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Entrapment defense Inducement charge – Special agent’s lay testimony United States v. Cabrera 193363-cr Judges Jacobs, Lynch, and Sullivan Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of four counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. He argues that the jury instruction misstated the burden on the inducement element of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo