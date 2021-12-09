Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 1, 2021             73  14420 BROCKSOPP, KATHY A et al to MURPHY, WAYKN et ano Property Address: 92 LYNNWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12594 Page: 0287 Tax Account: 054.17-1-30 Full Sale Price: $164,000.00 GLIDDEN, JAMES R to BROUGHTON, BRANDON A et al Property Address: 3441 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT ...

