Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 17

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 17, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE OUTDOOR ACCESSIBILITY 309 LAFAYETTE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 MONROE REITANO, ANNMARIE WWMM JANITORIAL SERVICES 20 ENDICAR DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14622 MONROE DIVINCENZO, GUIUSEPPA DOING BUSINESS AS FILED SCHOEFFLER, PATRICK 89 WESTOVER DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - PENYCOFE, MATTHEW JAMES 1700 APPLE HOLLOW LANE, HAMLIN NY 14464 - - RIVERA, ...

