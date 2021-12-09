Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Nov. 17

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November 17, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN CONKING AND CALABRESE CO INC Favor: MIDTOWN PARCEL 2 LLC Amount: $78,965.91 260 EAST BROAD STREET, ROCHESTER NY

