Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 1, 2021             107 NOT PROVIDED WATER EDGE 2 APARTMENTS LLC Property Address: 1430 EMPIRE BLVD, PENFIELD NY Lender: PNC BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $4,593,000.00 12624 WHITE, JAMES MATTHEW Property Address: 27 FLAMINGO DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $121,250.00 14420 MURPHY, WAYKN & TURLINGTON, NICOLE R Property Address: ...

