Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 17

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 17

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 17, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY FORST, KELLY M Appoints: HILD, DEBRA S OKWECHIME, REMI T Appoints: OKWECHIME, ANTHONY O SAXE, ALAN G Appoints: SAXE, JASON THOMAS UNITED STATES SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Appoints: MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORP

