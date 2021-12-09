Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / New trial ordered in robbery case

New trial ordered in robbery case

Juror should have been excused

By: Bennett Loudon December 9, 2021 0

A state appeals court has ordered a new trial in a robbery case because of a juror who should have been excused after making statements hinting that she would not be impartial. Defendant Ismail Feddaoui was convicted in October 2017 in state Supreme Court in Queens before Justice John LaTella of second-degree robbery and fifth-degree criminal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo