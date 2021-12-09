Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Political activity: Opinion 21-90

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Political activity Improvement of law – Electronic arraignments Opinion 21-90 Background: The inquiring town justice asks if he may either individually or together with a county magistrates’ association, lobby the state legislature for a law which would permit centralized arraignments to be handled via electronic means on a local level. Opinion: The ...

