Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Honest-services wire fraud: United States v. Percoco

Second Circuit – Honest-services wire fraud: United States v. Percoco

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Honest-services wire fraud As opportunities arise instruction – No formal employment with government United States v. Percoco 18-2990(L) Judges Raggi, Chin, and Sullivan Background: The defendants appealed from their conviction of conspiracy to commit honest-services wire fraud and solicitation of bribes and gratuities. They challenge the jury instructions that they could be ...

