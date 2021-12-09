Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Town of Pittsford says no thanks to recreational marijuana businesses

Town of Pittsford says no thanks to recreational marijuana businesses

By: Kevin Oklobzija December 9, 2021 0

The town of Pittsford will not allow the sale of recreational marijuana, or the opening of consumption lounges. The town board voted against allowing either business by a margin of 3-2 at Wednesday’s meeting. The village of Pittsford will consider the matter at Tuesday’s board meeting. The town board passed Local Law No. 3 of 2021, the Cannabis ...

