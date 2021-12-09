Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Webster apartment community sells for $29.8 million

Webster apartment community sells for $29.8 million

By: Kevin Oklobzija December 9, 2021 0

A real estate investment firm that targets distressed and/or underperforming residential properties has purchased Country Manor in Webster for $29.8 million. PH Realty Capital acquired the apartment community at 185 Country Manor Way on Dec. 2 from Country Manor DNB LLC and Country Manor River LLC, according to records filed with the Monroe County Clerk. The ...

