Home / News / Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit

Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN December 10, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state's ban on most abortions, but the justices are allowing the law to remain in effect. The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in ...

