Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 2, 2021            75  NOT PROVIDED BELL, MICHAEL et al to LEBLANC, CATHLEEN M Property Address: 125 HUMPHREY ROAD, CHILI NY Liber: 12595 Page: 0295 Tax Account: 159.01-1-6.21 Full Sale Price: $400,000.00 COUNTRY MANOR DNB LLC et ano to COUNTRY MANOR WEBSTER LLC Property Address: Liber: 12594 Page: 0650 Tax Account: Full ...

