Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 18-19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 18, 2021 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED ADONIA HENRIETTA CAMPUS 1390 PINNACLE ROAD, HENRIETTA NY 14467 ASSEMBLY OF GOD DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE CONSORT PURPLE TRANSPORT 48 GRECIAN GARDEN DRIVE APT E, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - MCCOY, JOSLIN 48 GRECIAN GARDEN DRIVE APT E, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - VAST LANDSCAPING 165 BENNINGTON HILL CT, ...

