Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 17-18-19, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 17-18-19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded November 17, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DILLARD, WILLIAM 4567 LAKE AVENUE 67D, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: FLORIO, MICHAEL JAMES Amount: $5,242.18 GOOLSBY, ALEXIS 22 HONEYSUCKLE TERRACE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $10,362.36 JOHNSON, JEFFREY J. 50 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: JAKUBEC, MIRANDA Amount: $16,334.21 OGDEN, ...

