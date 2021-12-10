Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Nov. 17-18-19, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Nov. 17-18-19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November 18, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ANDERSON, BRIAN D SR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $32,909.83 BISBEE-MCGILL, KARLA R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $7,153.02 BOCCACCI, GARY L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $9,978.79 BOTIER, JONATHAN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $225,582.92 BOUIE, AARON JR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,039.91 CRANE, CELIA E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,435.10 DICKMAN, CHARLENE M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,269.10 ELLIOTT-MAURO, SUSAN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $22,499.45 ELZEY, HOWARD JR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,106.36 GUSTAFSON, TODD W Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $23,575.05 HAINES, EMILY ...

