Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 18-19, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 18-19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 18, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY AUGUSTY, LAURIE C Appoints: AUGUSTY, MARK R AUGUSTY, MARK R Appoints: AUGUSTY, LAURIE C CHEN, XIU WEN Appoints: ZHENG, XU KAMINSKI, ANNA Appoints: DORAN, KAREN A KAY, BRIANNA Appoints: KAY, BARBARA MORABITO, ROSE MARIE Appoints: CLARK, PAULA M ROCKET MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: FIRST AMERICAN MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS LLC ZHENG, JIAN CHENG Appoints: ZHENG, XU Powers of Attorney Recorded ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo