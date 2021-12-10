Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New York to implement indoor mask mandate for public places

By: The Associated Press December 10, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. Hochul said the decision to impose a mask mandate was based on state's weekly seven-day case rate, as well ...

