Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Capitol rioters’ social media posts influencing sentencings

Capitol rioters’ social media posts influencing sentencings

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL KUNZELMAN December 13, 2021 0

For many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, self-incriminating messages, photos and videos that they broadcast on social media before, during and after the insurrection are influencing even their criminal sentences. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson read aloud some of Russell Peterson's posts about the riot before she sentenced the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo