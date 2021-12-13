Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / IP Frontiers: Expungement and reexamination proceedings to begin at Trademark Office

IP Frontiers: Expungement and reexamination proceedings to begin at Trademark Office

By: Special to The Daily Record Thomas Sica December 13, 2021 0

On Dec. 18, expungement and reexamination proceedings are set to begin at the Trademark Office. How these new proceedings will affect trademark practice remains to be seen, but it is important to understand what they are and how they could impact all trademark registrations. Tucked inside the extensive COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress on Dec. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo