Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 19-21-22, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 19-21-22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded November 19, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT ALSTON, JOSHUA J 39 MITCHELL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $88.00 ARCHETKO, KYLE R 950 SAINT PAUL STREET APT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 BAILEY, JACOB Favor: MARINA, GIBBS Amount: $8,897.14 BAILEY, JACOB T 49 JACKSON STREET APT 2, HOLLEY NY ...

