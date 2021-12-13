REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER, NEW YORK STATE LOCATION – ROCHESTER, NY

Exciting opportunity to work for a large regional Non-Profit as a Real Estate Developer.

Entry level position which works directly with the Sr. Vice President of Real Estate Development to fulfill the

responsibilities of a real estate developer. Working to complete all tasks associated with the development of

housing developments throughout PathStone’s geographic footprint.

Job Responsibilities include: all activities associated with the development of real property including

securing appropriate site(s); identifying market(s); selecting and working with third-party companies on

development team; directing and guiding internal staff with development-based tasks; creating a budget and

pro forma; and securing all necessary funding for respective developments.

Requirements include:

• BA or graduate study in business, finance, economics, public administration, community development,

planning or a related field or Two (2) + years of experience with affordable rental housing, particularly with

the development of such housing.

• An equivalent combination of education and experience that would reasonably provide the required

knowledge and skills may be acceptable.

• An understanding of the real estate development and public planning process; familiarity with public housing

programs at the federal, state and local level.

• Must possess strong written and verbal communication skills, including strong capacity in Outlook (or

similar email/calendar program), Word, PowerPoint, and database software. Competency in Publisher or

other graphic design software strongly preferred.

• Must possess experience in financial management and budgeting, including strong ability in and past

experience with Excel.

• Must possess and demonstrate high level of ethical values, including honest, integrity, confidentiality and

diplomacy.

• Must have the ability to multi-task and possess the ability to handle pressure situations with ease

To inquire for full job posting or to apply: please submit your resume to apply@pathstone.org

with “294-21” in the subject line.