REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER, NEW YORK STATE LOCATION – ROCHESTER, NY
Exciting opportunity to work for a large regional Non-Profit as a Real Estate Developer.
Entry level position which works directly with the Sr. Vice President of Real Estate Development to fulfill the
responsibilities of a real estate developer. Working to complete all tasks associated with the development of
housing developments throughout PathStone’s geographic footprint.
Job Responsibilities include: all activities associated with the development of real property including
securing appropriate site(s); identifying market(s); selecting and working with third-party companies on
development team; directing and guiding internal staff with development-based tasks; creating a budget and
pro forma; and securing all necessary funding for respective developments.
Requirements include:
• BA or graduate study in business, finance, economics, public administration, community development,
planning or a related field or Two (2) + years of experience with affordable rental housing, particularly with
the development of such housing.
• An equivalent combination of education and experience that would reasonably provide the required
knowledge and skills may be acceptable.
• An understanding of the real estate development and public planning process; familiarity with public housing
programs at the federal, state and local level.
• Must possess strong written and verbal communication skills, including strong capacity in Outlook (or
similar email/calendar program), Word, PowerPoint, and database software. Competency in Publisher or
other graphic design software strongly preferred.
• Must possess experience in financial management and budgeting, including strong ability in and past
experience with Excel.
• Must possess and demonstrate high level of ethical values, including honest, integrity, confidentiality and
diplomacy.
• Must have the ability to multi-task and possess the ability to handle pressure situations with ease
To inquire for full job posting or to apply: please submit your resume to apply@pathstone.org
with “294-21” in the subject line.