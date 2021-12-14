Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Justices won't block vaccine mandate for NY health workers

Justices won’t block vaccine mandate for NY health workers

By: The Associated Press December 14, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court refused Monday to halt a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons. The court acted on emergency appeals filed by doctors, nurses and other medical workers who say they are being forced to choose between their jobs and ...

