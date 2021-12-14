Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Lawsuit challenging anti-discrimination law dismissed

Lawsuit challenging anti-discrimination law dismissed

Photographer claims law violates her rights

By: Bennett Loudon December 14, 2021 0

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Chemung County photographer who does not want to take pictures for same-sex weddings and engagements and challenged the state’s law that prohibits such discrimination. Lawyers for the plaintiff, Emilee Carpenter, argued that New York’s public accommodation laws compel her to “violate her conscience” by taking pictures ...

