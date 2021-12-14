Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 6, 2021          88  14420 HOWARD, BARRY E to MAIN STREET BROCKPORT LLC Property Address: 24 CLARK STREET REAR, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12596 Page: 0382 Tax Account: 068.44-2-15.2 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14445 FISCHER, DAVID J et ano to ABDALLAH, YOUSEF M Property Address: 212 WEST HICKORY STREET, EAST ROCHESTER ...

