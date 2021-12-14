Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 22, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT GARDEN DESIGN BY JOAN LANIER 27 TOBEY CT, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - LANIER, JOAN 27 TOBEY CT, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - MOMS FAMILY DAYCARE 31 OVERBROOK ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618 - - HALE, ESTHER 31 OVERBROOK ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618 - - DOING BUSINESS AS ...

