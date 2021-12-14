Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 22-23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded November 22, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CRADDOCK, SHAMILA ANNA 6 WOODSIDE DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $4,570.59 EDINGTON, GLORIA JEAN et ano 331 E COMMERCIAL STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Favor: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $11,411.22 ENSSLE, PAUL 4 KUEBLER ROAD, ...

