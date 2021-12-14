Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 6, 2021          230 NOT PROVIDED CARPENTER, THOMAS A & CARPENTER, TRACY L Property Address: 94 WILLNICK CIRCLE, , NY 14626, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $337,000.00 GARNIER, AMY LOUISE & GARNIER, TODD PHILLIP Property Address: 533 FOREST LAWN ROAD, WEBSTER NY Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

