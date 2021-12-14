Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 22, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 22, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ATIAS, GAL Appoints: ALEXANDER, CHARLIE CHIARENZA, JOEL A Appoints: CHIARENZA, JOEL A GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC JONES, WINSTON Appoints: JONES, BYRON NADKARNI, VIDYAGAURI D Appoints: YANOTCHKO, DAVID NATIONAL FUEL GAS SUPPLY CORPORATION Appoints: HARTZ, LEE E PALERMO, KARNA E Appoints: PALERMO, DAVID A PALERMO, MICHAEL S Appoints: PALERMO, DAVID ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo