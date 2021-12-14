Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NY state judge convicted of obstruction in federal probe

By: The Associated Press December 14, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York state judge was convicted Monday of obstructing a federal probe into one of the nation's oldest and largest credit unions for over a half million New York City workers, including hospital employees, as well as state and federal workers. At the end of a two-week trial, State Supreme Court ...

