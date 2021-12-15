Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Advocate’s View: New York judges provide important trial tools

By: Jeremy M. Sher December 15, 2021 0

Thanks to the work of several judges, New York lawyers and litigants can access free online resources that are invaluable for trying cases. The Guide to New York Evidence (nycourts.gov/judges/evidence) collects and interprets the state’s evidentiary rules in a convenient format. The Virtual Bench Trial Protocols and Procedures (nycourts.gov/whatsnew/pdf/VirtualBenchTrial-Protocols-2112021.pdf) provides best practices for calling a ...

