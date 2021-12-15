Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / County Legislature passes budget, contracts extended in Sheriff’s Office

County Legislature passes budget, contracts extended in Sheriff’s Office

By: Kevin Oklobzija December 15, 2021 0

The $1.28 billion spending plan for 2022 proposed by County Executive Adam Bello was approved by the Monroe County Legislature on Tuesday night. The budget includes increased funding of $4.9 million for the Sheriff's Office, adds three additional assistant district attorney positions to address rising caseloads in the District Attorney's Office, and provides $12 million for ...

