Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 23-24, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 23-24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 23, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE DJW CONSTRUCTION 2555 LAKE ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 MONROE WENCEK, DANIEL DOING BUSINESS AS FILED DALEY, TAELOR MAXINE 18 LAKEVIEW TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - ANNUCCI, CHRISTOPHER M 401 NORTH AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - HINES, MICHELLE R 3 GOTHIC STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo