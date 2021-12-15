Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 23-24, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 23-24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded November 23, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT GAUSE ABSTRACT DESIGN AND CONSULTING LLC DBA GAUSE DESIGNS et ano Favor: IRWIN FUNDING, LLC Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC Amount: $88,057.40 GREEN, MALAKA DANIELLE et al 24794 RENSSELAER STREET, OAK PARK MI 48237 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING LLC Attorney: JASON A GANG ESQ Amount: $6,906.00 INVIVOMETRICS INC et al 3242 OLD WASHINGTON ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo