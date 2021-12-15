Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 23-24, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 23-24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 23, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY AMERICAN FINANCIAL RESOURCES INC Appoints: LIEPOLD HARRISON & ASSOCIATES, PLLC ANTRITA, JOANNE R Appoints: ANTRITA, RALPH L ANTRITA, RALPH L Appoints: ANTRITA, JOANNE R JP MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC LESTER, MARY ANN Appoints: STRAUSSER, RANDY MERCIER, PAUL J Appoints: MERCIER, DYLAN J PALERMO, SHANNON Appoints: PALERMO, STEVEN SULLIVAN, JOSEPH ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo