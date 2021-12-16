Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 8, 2021              70 NOT PROVIDED MORELLI, FRANK to MORELLI PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 323 LIBERTY AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12597 Page: 0395 Tax Account: 077.07-3-83 Full Sale Price: $1.00 MORELLI, FRANK et al to MORELLI PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 248 COLONIAL DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12597 Page: 0398 Tax ...

