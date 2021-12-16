Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 29, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
December 16, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 29, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE LEAVE THE CLEANING TO DC HUNT 578 FROST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - HUNT, DARON 578 FROST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE SILVER SMITTY  440 THURSTON RD APT 208, ROCHESTER NY 14619 MONROE SMITH, JAMES H 440 THURSTON RD ...

