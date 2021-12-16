Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 24-27-29, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 24-27-29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded November 24, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ASBERRY, MIANCA Favor: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Attorney: MULLOOLY JEFFREY ROONEY & FLYNN LLP Amount: $9,632.81 Case, Jonathan E Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC Amount: $5,108.89 JACKSON, VALEIRE 9 LORRAINE PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK Attorney: ALEXANDER FINK ESQ Amount: $10,431.89 MARCANO, MICHAEL 409 LAGRANGE AVENUE APT 106, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: ...

