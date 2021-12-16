Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 8, 2021            110 NOT PROVIDED LEACH, GORDON Property Address: 4420 CULVER ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $1.00 NATURALE, JOAN Property Address: 51 WOODRIDGE TRAIL, HENRIETTA NY Lender: COMMUNITY BANK, NA Amount: $65,000.00 14420 BALLARD, NICHLAS G Property Address: 154 FRAZIER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL ...

